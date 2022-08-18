Gov. DeSantis announces election fraud charges against 20 people

Gov. Ron DeSantis (FILE)
Gov. Ron DeSantis (FILE)(Courtesy of WTSP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is prosecuting people in connection to election fraud as part of the state’s new election crimes office.

During a press conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 people are being charged for illegally voting.

He was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass, and Election Crimes and Security Office Director Peter Antonacci.

DeSantis said some of the individuals being charged include people who are ineligible to vote due to murder or sexual violence convictions.

The Election Crimes and Security Office was launched on July 1. The office’s director, Peter Antonacci, was formerly the Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

