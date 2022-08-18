Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried campaigns in Gainesville by touring in a bus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Let’s try something new and put the first female governor into the mansion.”

Florida Agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, paid a visit to the Millhopper Branch Library in Gainesville; an early voting location.

Fried said her role within the agriculture industry allowed her to fulfill legislative accomplishments.

She aims to increase access to affordable housing by bringing insurance companies back to Florida.

“More companies left the state,” said Fried. “We are seeing that the insurance market today, did not just happen overnight, even though we’ve seen a four-times increase of property insurance rates.”

Fried aims to push for affordable Medicaid and to protect abortion rights.

“I’m the only one in this race both primary and general elections, that can say that they have always been 100% pro-choice,” stated Fried.

Fried addressed high utility rates. She said removing fossil fuels and instead focusing on new alternatives may reduce bills.

“Whether that’s more solar panels, making sure that we’re getting off obviously international reliance on gas and oil”,” concluded Fried.

Commissioner Fried believes it was necessary to pass the inflation reduction act and her opponent, congressman Charlie Crist, also had similar views on this signing.

“President Biden signed the inflation reduction act, which will save hundreds of millions of dollars in drug costs,” said Crist.

In a webinar, Crist said this new law will assist citizens, especially seniors.

“This bill is a home run. It’s common sense,” shared Crist. “It addresses our most pressing healthcare challenges and it brings costs down.”

Fried, who is a University of Florida alumni, also paid a visit to her sorority house and told students about the importance of casting their vote next Tuesday.

