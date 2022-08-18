Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill.

The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet.

Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how many people were in line to get help.

“Got here at seven o’clock this morning and the line was wrapped around the building actually we even had a young lady that came from Gainesville. She said she stayed the night in the parking lot to get help so it’s trying times for everyone.”

Some people’s bills have doubled, or even tripled. Kathryn Crowell-Grate is a disabled veteran and said her bill is around $350 and jumped to nearly 700.

“People out on the street that is on a fixed income some living in their cars who don’t have the money to eat. They have to make a decision to eat, to have gas to go to work, or to pay their light bills it’s terrible.”

The nonprofit is paying heating and cooling bills that are current or past due and also accounts for disconnected power. Some people were given enough money to pay their bills for several months, but it doesn’t stop payments from rising.

“I’m the voice for the voiceless, either way, I’m going to have to pay my light bill but my light bill is more than my house payment. Can you imagine that,” said Crowell-Grate.

People are notified in the next few days via email if they qualify. The outreach event continues Thursday morning from 9am-4pm at the ED Croskey Center.

