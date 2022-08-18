Judge upholds $1.3 million arbitration award against Bosshardt Realty

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two real estate agents received a win in the latest of a series of legal battles involving their former employer.

Court documents published on Thursday show, that Judge Donna Keim ruled in favor of Mike Ryals and Dan Drotos against their former employer Bosshardt Realty.

Attornies for the company asked the court to throw out an arbiter’s decision to require Bosshardt Realty to pay damages to Ryals and Drotos. They argued the real estate agents failed to provide certain emails during the arbitration.

The judge ruled that the emails were not necessary to the case because the information was presented in other ways.

The arbitrator ordered Bosshardt to pay Drotos and Ryals more than 1.3 million dollars and found the Bosshardt case against the agents lacked credible evidence.

On Tuesday, real estate agent Rory Casseaux filed the lawsuit, alleging Bosshardt Realty and several of their employees gave wrong information to Gainesville Police leading to a SWAT raid in June 2021.

