Lanes on U.S. Highway 301 blocked after semi-truck catches fire

Bradford County Fire Rescue crews respond to semi-truck fire on U.S. 301
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews respond to semi-truck fire on U.S. 301(BCFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - All northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were shut down as Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a semi-truck fire. Officials say one southbound lane is also blocked.

The semi caught fire Thursday evening on Northwest 251st Street, north of Lawtey.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputies say due to a fuel spill, the fire extended out away from the semi.

Bradford County Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units are also on scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

