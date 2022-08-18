Marion County school bus rear-ended a vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say, the school bus was driving north, on Southeast 3rd Avenue at about 7:45 Thursday morning.

The other vehicle was driving in front of the school bus.

Both were stopped just south of Southeast 32nd Street.

The school bus driver then moved forward, hitting the rear of the vehicle and causing minor damage.

No one was hurt.

