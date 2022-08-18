Middleburg man arrested on child pornography charges

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies arrested Brandon Smolinski, 36, after they received a tip through the social media app.

The tip explained that Smolinski was downloading and uploading child porn.

Some of which was done while he was working as a contractor on a tower at the Putnam County Jail on the sheriff’s office’s wi-fi.

Detectives confronted Smolinski last Thursday and he admitted to transmitting more than 100 images.

He also said he watched material in his Clay County home.

Now the sheriff’s office in that county is also investigating.

Smolinski is being held in the St. Johns County Jail.

