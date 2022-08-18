Mobile home fire in Windsor sent one woman to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WINDSOR, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people have been displaced after a mobile home fire in Windsor Wednesday evening.

Firefighters from several agencies were called out to SE 3rd Place a little after 5:15 Wednesday.

TRENDING: ‘My house is not for rent’: Marion Oaks woman finds her home listed by scammer on real estate sites

Crews say the mobile home was a loss and that one woman was taken to the hospital, but is going to be ok.

Firefighters helped search for two dogs since the family wasn’t sure whether they made it out.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

Latest News

Mobile home fire in Windsor sent one woman to the hospital
Mobile home fire in Windsor sent one woman to the hospital
They allege the incident went on for over ten minutes.
More nurses join in lawsuit against Marion County hospital after active shooter exercise gets too real
More nurses join in lawsuit against Marion County hospital after active shooter exercise
New volleyball coach P.K. Yonge