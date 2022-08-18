Mobile home fire in Windsor sent one woman to the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WINDSOR, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people have been displaced after a mobile home fire in Windsor Wednesday evening.

Firefighters from several agencies were called out to SE 3rd Place a little after 5:15 Wednesday.

Crews say the mobile home was a loss and that one woman was taken to the hospital, but is going to be ok.

Firefighters helped search for two dogs since the family wasn’t sure whether they made it out.

