More nurses join in lawsuit against Marion County hospital after active shooter exercise gets too real

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More nurses are filing suit against AdventHealth Ocala following a frightening training exercise.

Chelsea Barker, Danika Bueno, and Alisa Coffey say they were part of the training last November at AdventHealth Timber Ridge when a man with a gun burst into the room.

They say the staged incident went on for ten minutes.

They are claiming emotional distress, false imprisonment, assault, and robbery.

Two other trainees filed suit at the beginning of the month.

