‘My house is not for rent’: Marion Oaks woman finds her home listed by scammer on real estate sites

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - “My house is not for rent. That’s why I’ve been trying for them to take it down. Take it down.”

Homeowner, Shawn Mincy, said it was around 10 in the morning when she noticed her Marion Oaks home was attracting a lot of attention.

More than 10 different families visited her home within an hour. They claimed her home was listed for rent on sites like Zillow, Apartments.com, and Turbo Tenant.

“From 10:00 to 11:20, I literally had people coming back to back to back,” shared Mincy.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said the scammers requested a rental fee, household member fees of 55 dollars, and even collected down payments.

People visited all the way from Tampa.

Joya Galbreath said she input her personal information in the rental application and heard back quickly about being approved. She did not fall for the scam after visiting Mincy’s property.

“At 5 something in the morning, I get a text message saying I had been approved and there was also an email with the tenant approval letter,” said Galbreath.

People received false tenant approval letters. Mincy now worries people may show her property next month after it states the move-in date is September 1st.

“That’s scary because now I have to deal with these people that have this letter with this notary sealed on it, saying that they were approved to move to my home,” shared Mincy.

Other victims sent more than $2,000 for the first month’s payment.

“These people can potentially become homeless, they can have kids, families, and that’s not right,” stated Galbreath. “I feel horrible for them.”

Mincy said it’s been difficult to reach the real estate websites.

“They really need to increase their policies on the safety of the tenants and owner,” said Mincy.

Realtors from Home Realty said house listing scams may increase in the area.

“It’s unfortunate and I do think it’s going to be a pattern that we will continue to see. Times are hard, people are struggling, and inflation is real,” said John Collins. “But at the same time, we can be smart about it.”

They encourage people to look into the sites before sending money.

“If it does show as $1300 and you know that the surrounding area is $1650, then you know, you need to double-check,” said Nadina Collins.

Deputies have filed an incident report and are investigating the home listing scam.

