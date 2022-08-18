Nearly fifty cats and dogs rescued in Union County animal neglect case

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County sheriff’s office and animal control worked together to rescue nearly 50 cats and dogs from a property in Lake Butler.

When deputies arrived at the property off of State Road 121, they discovered all the animals were living in filthy conditions.

Pictures show the dogs are underweight and suffering from untreated medical conditions.

Deputies and animal control officials requested the help of the ASPCA to help rescue the animals and place them in an emergency shelter so they can get proper care.

Animal cruelty charges are pending according to the sheriff’s office.

