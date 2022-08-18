New P.K. Yonge volleyball coach looks to turn program around

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school volleyball regular season opens this weekend, and there is a new voice of reason at P.K. Yonge School. Enrique Wiseman takes over the program after making previous stops at Buchholz, Trinity Catholic, and Trenton. Wiseman is instilling a will to win in his players.

“I’m always up for a challenge,” said Wiseman. “I’m looking to challenge myself in coaching always. So, I thought I could really help out this program and change the culture just a little bit. The way they see the sport, the way they think about, and how they train it.”

The Blue Wave have a storied history, including state titles in 2014 and 2015. However, over the last three years, P.K. Yonge is just 25-33, including an 8-14 mark last fall. The Blue Wave open the season Saturday against Leon.

