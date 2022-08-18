Ocala will have two meetings to discuss the proposed golf cart map expansion

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is hosting two meetings on the proposed golf cart map expansion.

The meetings will be at noon and at 5:30.

They will both be held at Brick City Center for the Arts at 23 SW Broadway St.

These meetings will cover the proposal for the golf cart map expansion and will allow for public input to be heard.

Downtown business owners, current golf cart permit holders, and those potentially impacted by this change are encouraged to attend.

