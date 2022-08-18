UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra.

There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop.

