UF President Kent Fuchs will stay in East Hall as students begin to move-in

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students will be able to move in on Thursday.

Students must schedule a move-in appointment after receiving their housing assignment.

They will also need to print their unloading pass when they arrive.

Some roads may be closed for ongoing campus improvements.

When students arrive, they should have their ID ready and go collect their keys.

President Kent Fuchs will stay in East Hall while students move in.

