UF President Kent Fuchs will stay in East Hall as students begin to move-in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students will be able to move in on Thursday.

Students must schedule a move-in appointment after receiving their housing assignment.

They will also need to print their unloading pass when they arrive.

Some roads may be closed for ongoing campus improvements.

When students arrive, they should have their ID ready and go collect their keys.

Linda and I are looking forward to helping students move in this Wed, Thurs, & Fri. AND, although we are not exactly new students, starting Thursday we will be living with students in East Hall. East Hall residents, don’t worry, we’ll move out when classes begin. https://t.co/zZD9WosKXq — W. Kent Fuchs (@PresidentFuchs) August 15, 2022

President Kent Fuchs will stay in East Hall while students move in.

