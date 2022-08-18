UF receiving corps knows the pressure is on

Richardson needs receivers to have big seasons
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of folks are excited to see what Anthony Richardson can do this season, but some of the questions about the Gator offense surround who he’s throwing to.

If Florida is going to improve on last year’s 6-7 record, the wide receiver corps needs to show up in the clutch and create big plays. The Gators return only three of their top eight pass catchers from last year, and Justin Shorter had the best numbers of that group, averaging 42 yards per game

Transfer Ricky Pearsall (Arizona State) should help once he becomes healthy. Gainesville’s own Trent Whittemore (19 catches for 210 yards and one touchdown last season) is already fired up for kickoff.

“There’s more excitement, more of an urgency, not that we weren’t playing hard in the spring,” said Whittemore. “The games are right around the corner, and I feel like we’ve progressed well. We’re looking forward to this next week and then obviously some game prep.”

Florida head coach Billy Napier admitted that in last Saturday’s scrimmage, the Gator offense wasn’t as sharp as he’d like. The team will scrimmage again this weekend ahead of the season opener vs. Utah on Sept. 3.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

P.K. Yonge School, Wed.
New P.K. Yonge volleyball coach looks to turn program around
1A Region 3 school makes playoff push
Countdown To Kickoff: Branford Buccaneers
TV20's Chris Pinson prepares to attempt his birdie putt on hole no. 15 at Quail Heights Country...
Tee Time Week 10: Pinson vs. The Pro (Quail Heights)
Heavener Training Center opened on Sunday
Gator football team savoring new facility