UF receiving corps knows the pressure is on

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of folks are excited to see what Anthony Richardson can do this season, but some of the questions about the Gator offense surround who he’s throwing to.

If Florida is going to improve on last year’s 6-7 record, the wide receiver corps needs to show up in the clutch and create big plays. The Gators return only three of their top eight pass catchers from last year, and Justin Shorter had the best numbers of that group, averaging 42 yards per game

Transfer Ricky Pearsall (Arizona State) should help once he becomes healthy. Gainesville’s own Trent Whittemore (19 catches for 210 yards and one touchdown last season) is already fired up for kickoff.

“There’s more excitement, more of an urgency, not that we weren’t playing hard in the spring,” said Whittemore. “The games are right around the corner, and I feel like we’ve progressed well. We’re looking forward to this next week and then obviously some game prep.”

Florida head coach Billy Napier admitted that in last Saturday’s scrimmage, the Gator offense wasn’t as sharp as he’d like. The team will scrimmage again this weekend ahead of the season opener vs. Utah on Sept. 3.

