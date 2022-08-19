71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he stalked an underage girl.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald Bishop, 71, on Thursday.

Deputies say Bishop was trying to contact a 17-year-old girl while she was at work, and over the phone, for the past several weeks.

He called the victim’s mother-in-law’s phone several times believing it was the victim.

When law enforcement stepped in, telling him to stop or face criminal charges, Bishop continued.

The family is in the process of filing an injunction against Bishop, who already has three previous injunctions against him.

He is being held on no bond at the Alachua County Jail.

