Alachua County has an “urgent” need for elections workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a help wanted sign outside of precincts in Alachua County as the Supervisor of Elections Office is in need of election workers days before votes are counted.

Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton released an “urgent” call for workers for the Aug. 23 primary elections.

The elections office is seeking election workers to serve as Electronic Poll Book Operators, Ballot Scanners, and Ballot Distributors.

To qualify to be an election worker, you must be registered to vote in Alachua County and have transportation.

Election workers will be paid for working from 5:45 a.m. until 8 p.m. or later. Anyone who is interested should call the elections office at 352-374-5252. Click here for more information.

