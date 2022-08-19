Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area.

Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland.

Sources informed detectives that Norris was in possession of firearms and ammunition. During a covert operation, deputies confirmed their suspicion Noris was a “major drug dealer.”

On Aug. 15, deputies with the help of the North Star Task Force planned to arrest Norris on trafficking in meth and weapons charges during a traffic stop. When they tried to stop his vehicle, he drove off.

Deputies say Norris accelerated toward a patrol vehicle, causing the detective to swerve off the road to avoid being hit. He drove recklessly before intentionally cutting off a patrol vehicle causing a crash.

James Norris crashes SUV while fleeing Levy County Sheriff's Office deputies (LCSO)

Norris was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured.

At Norris’ home, investigators found firearms, ammunition, and over a half pound of methamphetamine along with a variety of prescription controlled substances and marijuana.

He is being charged with three counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two counts of Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine, three counts of Aggravated Assault on law enforcement, multiple weapons charges and maintaining a drug dwelling.

Norris is being held on a nearly $1.7 million bond at the Levy County Jail.

Detectives received assistance from the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, the Chiefland Police Department, the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, FDLE, ATF and the DEA

