Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county property

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are clearing up their rules about trespassing on county property.

In May, commissioners voted to ban panhandling at county facilities by making it possible to trespass people, who loiter there.

Thursday night, commissioners learned the ordinance may be vulnerable to challenges from people who claim their due process rights were violated.

They voted to place a proposal to clarify the appeals process on the September 20th meeting agenda.

