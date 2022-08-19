Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county property

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are clearing up their rules about trespassing on county property.

In May, commissioners voted to ban panhandling at county facilities by making it possible to trespass people, who loiter there.

RELATED: Columbia County Commissioners ban panhandling and loitering at county facilities

Thursday night, commissioners learned the ordinance may be vulnerable to challenges from people who claim their due process rights were violated.

They voted to place a proposal to clarify the appeals process on the September 20th meeting agenda.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

Latest News

Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices
July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county...
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county property
July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices
July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices