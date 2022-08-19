Columbia High School student charged after bringing gun on campus

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - School resource deputies at Columbia High School arrested a student after he brought a gun to school

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say that deputies and administration found 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland in the school parking lot with the gun.

Deputies at the school received a tip about Moreland carrying the gun while on campus.

Moreland was taken to the Columbia County Detention Facility on charges of possessing a firearm on school campus.

Why he brought a gun to school is still being investigated.

TRENDING STORY: Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

Latest News

Dixie County beats Riverside Christian in kickoff classic, 33-13
University of Florida awarded with large grant
The school will receive nearly $262,000 in grant money.
University of Florida awarded with large grant
The former Gator coach discusses his final season at UF and where things went wrong for his...
EXCLUSIVE: Dan Mullen reflects on time as Florida Gators head coach