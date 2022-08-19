Columbia High School student charged after bringing gun on campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - School resource deputies at Columbia High School arrested a student after he brought a gun to school

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say that deputies and administration found 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland in the school parking lot with the gun.

Deputies at the school received a tip about Moreland carrying the gun while on campus.

Moreland was taken to the Columbia County Detention Facility on charges of possessing a firearm on school campus.

Why he brought a gun to school is still being investigated.

TRENDING STORY: Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.