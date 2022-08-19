Columbia High School student charged after bringing gun on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - School resource deputies at Columbia High School arrested a student after he brought a gun to school
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say that deputies and administration found 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland in the school parking lot with the gun.
Deputies at the school received a tip about Moreland carrying the gun while on campus.
Moreland was taken to the Columbia County Detention Facility on charges of possessing a firearm on school campus.
Why he brought a gun to school is still being investigated.
