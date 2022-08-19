The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The exhibition, Spy Science, is at the Discovery Center in Ocala on Friday.

The event starts at 10 a.m.

If you go, you can go undercover to find out how spies disguise themselves, communicate, and catch the bad guys.

The Discovery Center is located at 701 NE Sanchez Ave.

