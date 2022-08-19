The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science

The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science
The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The exhibition, Spy Science, is at the Discovery Center in Ocala on Friday.

The event starts at 10 a.m.

TRENDING: University of Florida awarded with large grant

If you go, you can go undercover to find out how spies disguise themselves, communicate, and catch the bad guys.

The Discovery Center is located at 701 NE Sanchez Ave.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for July
Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for July
Belleview Public Library will host a master gardener plant clini
Belleview Public Library will host a master gardener plant clinic
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie