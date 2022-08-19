Early start to high school kickoff classics

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school football preseason got off to an exciting start on Thursday night in North Central Florida with Dixie County pulling away from Riverside Christian, 33-13 in Cross City. The Bears led 27-0 at the half and cruised from there to get tuned up for the regular season opener a week from Friday.

Quarterback Brett Nettles ran for a 70-yard touchdown on the Bears’ first drive of the game and added two passing touchdowns before the break. The Wranglers, meantime, can use the defeat as a warmup for their first season of 11-man football.

Riverside Christian debuts at home next Friday versus Georgia Christian, while Dixie County visits Lafayette in the opener.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.