Early start to high school kickoff classics

Bears take down Wranglers; regular season opener Aug. 26
Dixie County runes up for season opener Aug. 26
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school football preseason got off to an exciting start on Thursday night in North Central Florida with Dixie County pulling away from Riverside Christian, 33-13 in Cross City. The Bears led 27-0 at the half and cruised from there to get tuned up for the regular season opener a week from Friday.

Quarterback Brett Nettles ran for a 70-yard touchdown on the Bears’ first drive of the game and added two passing touchdowns before the break. The Wranglers, meantime, can use the defeat as a warmup for their first season of 11-man football.

Riverside Christian debuts at home next Friday versus Georgia Christian, while Dixie County visits Lafayette in the opener.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

