Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for July

Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for July
Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for July(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida DEO officials are releasing unemployment numbers for July.

The numbers will be released around 10 a.m.

Since June 2021, the unemployment rate was 2.8% and Florida has gained 543,600 jobs.

TRENDING: July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science
The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science
Belleview Public Library will host a master gardener plant clini
Belleview Public Library will host a master gardener plant clinic
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie