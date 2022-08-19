Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for July

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida DEO officials are releasing unemployment numbers for July.

The numbers will be released around 10 a.m.

Since June 2021, the unemployment rate was 2.8% and Florida has gained 543,600 jobs.

