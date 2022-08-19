Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for July
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida DEO officials are releasing unemployment numbers for July.
The numbers will be released around 10 a.m.
Since June 2021, the unemployment rate was 2.8% and Florida has gained 543,600 jobs.
TRENDING: July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.