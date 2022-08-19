Four Levy County first responders are recovering after being exposed to fentanyl

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was suffering from an overdose at a home just outside of Bronson on Wednesday night. Law enforcement and EMS responded and while treating the patient two deputies and two EMS personnel started to show symptoms of fentanyl exposure.

“The deputy that was initially exposed actually had such a severe reaction they went unconscious trying to get outside to a fresher environment,” said Lt. Scott Tummond.

Another first responder was exposed by simply removing his mask after the patients were transported.

Steve blank who has helped people with recovery for more than 30 years explains how deadly fentanyl is.

“It’s really been a game changer in regards to how they can respond and the precautions they have to take. It just takes three or four grains of salt that’s all it takes to be fatal to somebody.”

Tummond said this isn’t the first time they’ve had a deputy exposed to the drug.

“The bad guys our deputies were trying to apprehend were dumping the fentanyl out of a moving vehicle when the deputies apprehended these people and began taking them into custody and searching the vehicle that’s when that exposure occurred.”

The scariest thing Blank said is that users want to try the drugs that are most potent.

“Even they know people are overdosing from that stuff they think that’s the stuff they want so that’s what they go to not knowing whether or not it’s going to be their last time using.”

All four first responders were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

