Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Wawa

Dexter Hall, 36, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Dexter Hall, 36, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed a woman multiple times in at a Gainesville gas station.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Williston Police Department arrested Dexter Hall, 36. Their investigation revealed that he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Wawa on Archer Road and then drove off.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment

Hall was found in Williston where he was arrested and returned to Alachua County.

TRENDING: Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants

Hall is charged on an attempted second-degree murder charge and is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $500,000

