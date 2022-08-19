Gator soccer team takes 3-0 defeat to UCF in season opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -After falling to the worst record in program history a year ago, it appears there could be some carryover effect for the Florida soccer team this fall.

UF fell to the UCF Knights, 3-0 in Thursday’s season opener in Orlando, with all three goals coming in the second half. The Gators were outshot, 7-4 in their first game under new head coach Samantha Bohon. Florida finished 4-12-4 last season.

Following a scoreless first half, the Knights tallied goals by Kristen Scott (54th minute), Dayana Martin (77th minute), and Mallory Olsson (82nd minute). Goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg made four saves for the Gators.

The Gators also play their next three on the road, starting with a match at Stetson on Sunday at 6 p.m.

