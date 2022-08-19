July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The cost of buying a house continues to skyrocket.

The numbers released Thursday by Florida Realtors for July show a decline in the number of homes sold but the average selling prices jumped again

In the Gainesville market, the average price surged nearly 19% over a year ago.

TRENDING: Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried campaigns in Gainesville by touring in a bus

In Ocala, prices soared nearly 25%.

Homes here are still selling for much less than the statewide average of more than $412,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

Latest News

Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county...
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county property
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county...
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county property
July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices
July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices