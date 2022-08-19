July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The cost of buying a house continues to skyrocket.

The numbers released Thursday by Florida Realtors for July show a decline in the number of homes sold but the average selling prices jumped again

In the Gainesville market, the average price surged nearly 19% over a year ago.

In Ocala, prices soared nearly 25%.

Homes here are still selling for much less than the statewide average of more than $412,000.

