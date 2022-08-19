July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The cost of buying a house continues to skyrocket.
The numbers released Thursday by Florida Realtors for July show a decline in the number of homes sold but the average selling prices jumped again
In the Gainesville market, the average price surged nearly 19% over a year ago.
TRENDING: Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried campaigns in Gainesville by touring in a bus
In Ocala, prices soared nearly 25%.
Homes here are still selling for much less than the statewide average of more than $412,000.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.