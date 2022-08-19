Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday.

Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than $56,000 from Verdant Cove Apartments tenants and deposited the money into her own bank account.

An investigation showed Smith added her name to the money orders and checks.

Investigators say she altered a total of 141 money orders and checks.

Smith is charged with 141 counts of forging or altering money orders and checks, and grand theft among other charges.

She was booked into the Alachua County Jail, no bond was set.

