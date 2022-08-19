Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.

Next is a dog who is willing to learn a new trick or two Jasper. Jasper is a year and a half years old and is looking for a family who wants to play and laugh all day.

Last but certainly not least is the cuddle queen Minnie. This feline knows how to stalk the object of her affection and bombard them with face nuzzles.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

