NCFL state house candidate advocates for violence against Feds, suspended from Twitter

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A social media site has suspended a candidate running in the Republican primary for a seat in the state house after he advocated for violence against federal agents.

Luis Miguel, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Bobby Payne in the state House District 20 race, was suspended from Twitter.

According to a screenshot posted by another user before the suspension, @LuisMiguelUS posted “Under my plan, all Floridians will have permission to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF and all other feds ON SIGHT! Let freedom ring!”

The social media site now lists the account as suspended.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.