Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a preschool.
Officers say this man went into Happy Hearts Preschool a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 7.
They say he stole some electronic equipment.
The burglar was wearing a black and white striped shirt and has tattoos on his left arm.
