Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a preschool.

Officers say this man went into Happy Hearts Preschool a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 7.

They say he stole some electronic equipment.

The burglar was wearing a black and white striped shirt and has tattoos on his left arm.

