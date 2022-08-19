OPD arrests man connected to prison murder of James “Whitey” Bulger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers helped arrest one of three men connected to a federal prison murder case in West Virginia.

Sean McKinnon, 36, was booked in the Marion County Jail on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say Fotios Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, are accused of beating James “Whitey” Bulger, 89, to death.

It happened at the United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia in October 2018.

They say Geas and DeCologero hit Bulger in the head multiple times resulting in his death.

McKinnon faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal agent. He was on supervised release in Ocala when he was arrested on Thursday.

Geas and DeCologero both remain housed in the federal prison system.

