Two GOP candidates eyeing Dixie County Commission District Two Seat

By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The only Dixie County Commission seat up for grabs this fall has candidates eyeing it across party lines.

Dixie County District 2 will feature a new face this fall, but first candidates must get through the primary election. Daniel Wood and Shannon Tompkins are running on the Republican ticket.

Wood works in insurance, specifically helping farmers make claims for lost or damaged crops. He hopes to help the county community with leaders at the state capitol.

“With the industry I’m in I’ve already met with state level people including the commissioner of Agriculture dealing with issues within the agriculture community I’ve had a say so at the state level. I feel like that’s going to help me communicate well with Tallahassee,” said Wood.

Tompkins communicates with people everyday managing the Marathon Gas Station in Cross City. That is not the only job that she has worked in the county over her three decades in the Nature Coast.

“I’ve worked building zoning, I’ve worked solid waste... I’ve clerked at the courthouse. I’ve pretty much have been in all those place and know where they’re at and I know where they’re coming from with a lot of the issues around here,” said Tompkins.

One major issue in the county is flooding, an infrastructure issue that can hurt many during Hurricane season.

“We need to come in here and try to correct the canal system and stuff like that and you know what I understand we have a program right now in place with what they are tryin to do,” said Tompkins.

Wood also says he has seen improvements with irrigation around the county, specifically in Old Town which is encompassed in District 2, but he is more concerned about the county growing.

“Growth is good. growth is going to happen whether wee like it or not we just have to make sure it’s good growth and we can manage it,” said Wood.

Campaign Contributions

  • Shannon Tompkins, $1,323.27
  • Daniel Wood, $5,590

Early voting ends in Dixie County Sunday at 4 p.m. Election day is Aug. 23.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

