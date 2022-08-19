Unemployment rates fall in many North Central Florida counties

Help Wanted sign (FILE)
Help Wanted sign (FILE)(WHSV)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida reports historic low unemployment rates in the latest report by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

All counties in the region either reported a drop in unemployment claims in the month of July or maintained the same level as July.

Alachua, Union, and Clay counties all reported an unemployment rate of below three percent.

Putnam County reported the highest unemployment rate in the region at 4.2 percent.

COUNTYJULY UNEMPLOYMENTJUNE UNEMPLOYMENT
Alachua2.8%2.9%
Bradford3.1%3.1%
Columbia3.2%3.3%
Dixie3.1%3.3%
Gilchrist3.0%3.0%
Levy3.3%3.4%
Marion3.5%3.6%
Union2.9%2.9%
Suwannee3.2%3.3%
Putnam4.2%4.4%
Clay2.6%2.7%

The state of Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in July 2022, down 0.1 percentage point from the June 2022 rate. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in July.

“Florida continues to outperform the nation because freedom first policies work,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “July’s job numbers represent one of the largest month’s job gains over the past generation and Florida continues to outpace the nation in labor force growth.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Ronald Bishop, 71, Alachua County Jail booking photo
71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Ronald Bishop, 71, Alachua County Jail booking photo
71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl