Unemployment rates fall in many North Central Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida reports historic low unemployment rates in the latest report by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

All counties in the region either reported a drop in unemployment claims in the month of July or maintained the same level as July.

Alachua, Union, and Clay counties all reported an unemployment rate of below three percent.

Putnam County reported the highest unemployment rate in the region at 4.2 percent.

COUNTY JULY UNEMPLOYMENT JUNE UNEMPLOYMENT Alachua 2.8% 2.9% Bradford 3.1% 3.1% Columbia 3.2% 3.3% Dixie 3.1% 3.3% Gilchrist 3.0% 3.0% Levy 3.3% 3.4% Marion 3.5% 3.6% Union 2.9% 2.9% Suwannee 3.2% 3.3% Putnam 4.2% 4.4% Clay 2.6% 2.7%

The state of Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in July 2022, down 0.1 percentage point from the June 2022 rate. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in July.

“Florida continues to outperform the nation because freedom first policies work,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “July’s job numbers represent one of the largest month’s job gains over the past generation and Florida continues to outpace the nation in labor force growth.”

