University of Florida awarded with large grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees is getting a big check from the feds.

The almost $262,000 check comes from the U.S. Department of Education.

The money comes through the McNair Grant Program, which gives money to colleges and universities for projects to help disadvantaged students get a doctorate degree.

Nationwide, the education department is giving almost $52,000,000 to higher learning institutions through the program.

