Wildland firefighters return to Gainesville after battling Texas wildfires

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s really nice to be able to get out there and help out other communities.”

Wildland firefighters from the Florida Forest Service returned this week from battling the Hermosa and three other wildfires in Texas.

Six firefighters from Alachua, Putnam, and Levy County drove to Texas to assist with the flames two weeks ago.

“We helped on four different fires there. One of them was the Hermosa fire, which had a lot of wildland-urban interfaces, which is a fire that’s around a lot for homes,” said wildland firefighter, Cody Wall.

They said the Hermosa, Warpath, High Pointe, and Ranger Creek fires ranged from 55 to 3,200 acres.

“We were requested,” stated ranger Richard Grajek. “We went to go put in containment lines and fight initial fires.”

Wildland firefighters said fires in texas are different because they are wind-driven. They said since February of 2022, fires have blazed across texas.

“Fires can have the capability to move a lot faster than our fires do here in Florida,” shared wildland firefighter, Jeffrey Mervau.

The firefighters helped by keeping the fire from spreading.

“Anywhere that they couldn’t get equipment to, whether it be dozers or engines, they would use us with hand tools and shovels, and rakes to create a fire break so that we could get lines tied in to stop the fire,” said Wall.

Isabella DeVine was the first female wildland firefighter from Putnam county to help in the 14-week deployment.

“I was just excited,” shared DeVine. “I’d seen the list had two other females out there, and I was like wow this is a great opportunity.”

Crew members said they wouldn’t hesitate to do this again.

“Get a chance to go out and help in any way we can whatever they need,” said Wall. “We take a lot of pride in that.”

Crews are sent on multiple 14-day deployments annually.

