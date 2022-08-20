Alachua County residents head to the polls before the early voting deadline

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With four days away from the primary election the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections is searching for additional people to serve as electronic poll book operators, ballot scanners, and ballot distributors.

“Some of the requirements are you have to be a registered Alachua county voter. you have to have reliable transportation to and from the polls. This is a great opportunity for folks who want to find an ability to serve during the election season,” said director of communications Aaron Klein.

Many residents filled out the ballots and voted early and Shannon Smith explained why she decided to vote.

“Taxes and all the issues in a local town, you need to vote early because you never know what’s going to change.”

With many precincts changing in Alachua County and in other places. Lots of people that have been voting in one place for years said their precincts have changed and are warning other voters to check their voter information cards.

“Our office, we took place in re-precincting where we kind of took a look at our precincts based off the data from the census and said does this still make sense based off the population centers in this county,” said Klein.

Saturday is your last chance for most counties in North Central Florida to cast an early ballot. Vote by Mail ballots will be accepted until 7pm on Tuesday.

