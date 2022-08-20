Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County.

Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris.

Legal records show she lived in Belleview.

Her body was found in the Nassau River near the Duval County line last Sunday.

Deputies are still investigating what happened to her and who did it.

