Countdown To Kickoff: Chiefland Indians

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Strength in numbers means the Chiefland Indians might be the strongest team in North Central Florida.

with 17 players returning for their senior season, the Indians have plenty of experience to rely on.

“We made it to the Final Four for a reason doing things a certain way,” said Chiefland Head Coach James Corbin. “So we don’t want to invent the wheel we just want to get better and figure out where our shortcomings were because obviously we didn’t win it all last year, so there’s things to improve.”

James Corbin takes over a Chiefland program that’s 31-16 the last four seasons. He expects to continue the Indians winning tradition, but isn’t letting past success go their heads.

“It doesn’t matter that you went 11-2, made it to the Final Four, that’s awesome but at the end of the day we didn’t win it all so we need to improve in certain areas so that’s what we’re setting out to do.”

“We’re not gonna let that get us complacent,” said Chiefland senior guard Vince Cloutier. “We’re not gonna just be happy with that. We’re gonna strive for more and comeback this year with higher goals.”

With veterans at nearly every position, leadership shouldn’t be a problem for the Indians this fall.

“As a whole, we’d expect 17 seniors to really be able to step into that role and kinda allocate that between everybody, but we’re really gonna lean on people like Clint thomas, Dakota Fisher, Junior Brown, Paul Davis,” said Corbin. “They’re the linebackers on defense and on offense they’re the guys with the ball in their hands so that’s what we expect.”

Last season, Clint Thomas and Dakota Fisher combined for nearly 3,000 yards and scored 30 touchdowns. So, coming into this year their teammates expect another successful campaign.

“I’m just ready to get back out on the field, we’re ready to be back out there with my brothers, man,” said Chiefland senior fullback Junior Brown. “We had a great season last year and we want to repeat it this year, so ready to get back out there.”

Between their wisdom and experience, the Indians might just end their season unconquered.

