Countdown To Kickoff: Lafayette Hornets

LAFAYETTE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lafayette Hornets may be classified as rural, but though they be little, they be fierce.

Since 2016, the Hornets are 28 games over .500 and have made the playoffs each season.

“They really worked hard on the small things and doing those little things right and that’s what we’re gonna focus on this year,” said Lafayette Head Coach Marcus Edwards. “Especially with the spots we have to replace. That’s gonna be as important this year, as anything.”

For second year head coach, Marcus Edwards, the offseason’s been key to developing the mental toughness it takes to execute on Friday nights.

“The summer has been really good this year,” said Edwards. “Better than it was last year, but that’s what we’re gonna need and it makes you excited as a coach to see the guys how excited they are to get the season going.”

The loss of 10 seniors, including quarterback Mario Thomas and wide receiver Nic’kel Freeman, who accounted for 35 of the team’s 50 touchdowns last season, is a major blow to Lafayette. But new leaders are prepared to answer the challenge.

“I’m very excited,” said Lafayette senior safety Karlos Murphy. “I’m ready to get the ball rolling, go ahead get the first game, go ahead get that out the way so I can get the jitters out. They feed off of me, so most likely if I have good energy then they gonna have good energy, so it just feels good to kinda control what’s going on.”

No mattter who lines up for the Hornets this fall, the standard of excellence remains the same.

“It’s definitely a kick to the gut,” said Lafayette senior kicker Carter Higginbothom. “But I’m ready. I’m ready to go give it all I got and lay it all out on the field.”

The Hornets will swarm the field August 26 when they open their season against Dixie County.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.