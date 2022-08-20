Dixie County introduces football Hall of Fame class

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Dixie County has a proud football tradition, and the school welcomed four new members to its football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during Thursday night’s kickoff classic preseason game against Riverside Christian.

Inducted this year are: Joey Shonaker, former Bethune Cookman standout Willie Collins, ex-Gator Dan Pelham, and former Florida kicker John Williams for whom the outstanding kicker award in District 7 is named. Williams, who kicked for the Gators in the early 1970′s, will savor the moment.

“This is actually something I’ve wanted to happen for a long time, so this is right near the top,” said Williams. “You hear people say you were good, but can you really meet the level, so this kind of of says, yes you did.”

Dixie County opens its regular season next Friday vs. Lafayette.

