Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Equestrian enthusiasts were in the horse capital of the world enjoying various competitions.

The Ocala Summer Horse Trials were held at the Florida Horse Park. The two-day event has competitors from across the southeast ranging from beginners to intermediate.

Their horses showed their skills doing dressage and show jumping.

“It’s great it’s my whole life I love horses and just being around the horses. Obviously, I love to compete but the whole lifestyle of it is great it’s a great community. being around animals every day, being outside every day so I consider myself very lucky,” said Natalia Neneman.

The competition will continue tomorrow with the cross-country portion of the event.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.