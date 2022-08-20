Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Equestrian enthusiasts were in the horse capital of the world enjoying various competitions.
The Ocala Summer Horse Trials were held at the Florida Horse Park. The two-day event has competitors from across the southeast ranging from beginners to intermediate.
Their horses showed their skills doing dressage and show jumping.
“It’s great it’s my whole life I love horses and just being around the horses. Obviously, I love to compete but the whole lifestyle of it is great it’s a great community. being around animals every day, being outside every day so I consider myself very lucky,” said Natalia Neneman.
The competition will continue tomorrow with the cross-country portion of the event.
