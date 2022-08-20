Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Equestrian enthusiasts were in the horse capital of the world enjoying various competitions.

The Ocala Summer Horse Trials were held at the Florida Horse Park. The two-day event has competitors from across the southeast ranging from beginners to intermediate.

Their horses showed their skills doing dressage and show jumping.

“It’s great it’s my whole life I love horses and just being around the horses. Obviously, I love to compete but the whole lifestyle of it is great it’s a great community. being around animals every day, being outside every day so I consider myself very lucky,” said Natalia Neneman.

The competition will continue tomorrow with the cross-country portion of the event.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

Latest News

Florida 3rd Congressional District Candidates speak on border security issues
Florida 3rd Congressional District Candidates speak on border security issues
Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials
Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials
Each candidate spoke on boarder security issues.
Florida 3rd Congressional District Candidates speak on border security issues
The Chiefland Indians prepare to run a play against the Williston Red Devils.
Countdown To Kickoff: Chiefland Indians