Florida 3rd Congressional District Candidates speak on border security issues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S Representative Kat Cammack along with Bradford County Sheriff Gordan Smith and National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd held a press conference on what’s going on at the border.

“I would like to see immediately a secure border now that could be a number of things from resources down to a policy but I think immediately a policy that our border patrol agents can sink their teeth into where they can uphold where they can do the job that they signed up for,” said Cammack.

One of her opponents Justin Waters said he decided to run when the defund the police movement began and lockdowns were happening.

“It does not help the Americans that live along the border who are dealing with the crime problems. We need to build a wall we need to deport illegal immigrants, we need to reinstate the stay in Mexico policy if anyone wants to seek asylum in the united states.”

Manuel Asensio is also running for the seat and explains what problems need to be fixed.

“A problem with security at the border and the administration of immigration laws is with a collusion between the federal judges, members of Congress, and members of the department of justice to enforce an open borders policy.”

The primary election is on August 23.

