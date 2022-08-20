Florida 3rd Congressional District Candidates speak on border security issues

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S Representative Kat Cammack along with Bradford County Sheriff Gordan Smith and National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd held a press conference on what’s going on at the border.

“I would like to see immediately a secure border now that could be a number of things from resources down to a policy but I think immediately a policy that our border patrol agents can sink their teeth into where they can uphold where they can do the job that they signed up for,” said Cammack.

One of her opponents Justin Waters said he decided to run when the defund the police movement began and lockdowns were happening.

“It does not help the Americans that live along the border who are dealing with the crime problems. We need to build a wall we need to deport illegal immigrants, we need to reinstate the stay in Mexico policy if anyone wants to seek asylum in the united states.”

Manuel Asensio is also running for the seat and explains what problems need to be fixed.

“A problem with security at the border and the administration of immigration laws is with a collusion between the federal judges, members of Congress, and members of the department of justice to enforce an open borders policy.”

The primary election is on August 23.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

Latest News

Florida 3rd Congressional District Candidates speak on border security issues
Florida 3rd Congressional District Candidates speak on border security issues
Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials
Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials
The Chiefland Indians prepare to run a play against the Williston Red Devils.
Countdown To Kickoff: Chiefland Indians
Dozens of competitors compete in dressage and show jumping.
Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials