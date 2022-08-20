Former Gator Keyontae Johnson transfers to Kansas State

Johnson entered the transfer portal on May 1
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a first round men's college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three months after Keyontae Johnson entered his name into the transfer portal, the former Florida Gators forward will resume his playing career west of the Mississippi.

Johnson, who last played for Florida in December of 2020, when he collapsed on the court in a game against Florida State, will transfer to Kansas State. The Wildcats welcome Johnson to the fold after the team finished 14-17 overall and second-to-last in the BIG 12 Conference at 6-12.

Johnson picked Kansas State over Memphis, Nebraska, and Western Kentucky. He has one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-5 Johnson averaged 14 points and 7 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season at Florida - his last full season. He and the Wildcats will face Florida on January 28 in the BIG 12 - SEC Challenge.

Johnson graduated from Florida in late April.

