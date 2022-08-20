Gator defensive line looks to sharpen up in fall camp

Young unit will be tasked with penetrating the backfield and harassing quarterbacks
Florida kicks off two weeks from Saturday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say the SEC is a line of scrimmage league, and the pressure is on the Florida defensive line in particular this fall. Florida should be somewhere between solid and very good at offensive line this season, but the other side of the ball features one of the biggest question marks on the team.

It’s not that the Gator defensive line is poor, it’s just young, primarily consisting of unproven players. One veteran on the unit is Gervon Dexter, who believes in leading by example.

“Anybody can talk and say they’re a leader and yell really loud and make everybody think they’re doing it right,” said Dexter. “But I think I’m a big guy who, If I’m doing it the right way, they have no choice but to see me doing it the right way. That’s kind of how I’ve been going about it.”

Florida allowed 164 rushing yards per game last year to rank 85th in the FBS. This unit will be counted on to disrupt quarterbacks and penetrate backfields. Florida kicks off versus Utah on Sept. 3.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

John Williams and two others are honored at halftime of Dixie County High School's Kickoff...
Dixie County introduces football Hall of Fame class
The Lafayette Hornets huddle together during a 2022 high school football game.
Countdown To Kickoff: Lafayette Hornets
Dixie County players and coach on the sidelines.
Early start to high school kickoff classics
The former Gator coach discusses his final season at UF and where things went wrong for his...
EXCLUSIVE: Dan Mullen reflects on time as Florida Gators head coach