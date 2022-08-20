Gator defensive line looks to sharpen up in fall camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say the SEC is a line of scrimmage league, and the pressure is on the Florida defensive line in particular this fall. Florida should be somewhere between solid and very good at offensive line this season, but the other side of the ball features one of the biggest question marks on the team.

It’s not that the Gator defensive line is poor, it’s just young, primarily consisting of unproven players. One veteran on the unit is Gervon Dexter, who believes in leading by example.

“Anybody can talk and say they’re a leader and yell really loud and make everybody think they’re doing it right,” said Dexter. “But I think I’m a big guy who, If I’m doing it the right way, they have no choice but to see me doing it the right way. That’s kind of how I’ve been going about it.”

Florida allowed 164 rushing yards per game last year to rank 85th in the FBS. This unit will be counted on to disrupt quarterbacks and penetrate backfields. Florida kicks off versus Utah on Sept. 3.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.