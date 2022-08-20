High School Football: Kickoff Classics

Teams tune up for the regular season openers next week
Buchholz defense scores twice in win over Trinity Catholic
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Teams across North Central Florida and all over the state for that matter had a chance to participate in preseason kickoff classic games on Friday. Tuning up for the regular season is a welcome opportunity for teams to work on plays and face an opponent without the result counting for or against their record.

The action in NCFL was highlighted by a pair of Alachua County vs. Marion County showdowns. Buchholz, a state semifinalist last season, defeated Trinity Catholic, 28-7 on the strength of two interception returns for touchdowns. Meanwhile, North Marion beat GHS, 22-3 in a game that featured all of its scoring in the second half.

NCFL Football: Kickoff Classics

Buchholz def. Trinity Catholic, 28-7

North Marion def. GHS, 22-3

Oak Hall def. P.K. Yonge, 14-13

Columbia def. Suwannee, 14-10

Lafayette def. Bell, 41-0

Dunnellon def. Lecanto, 12-0

Williston def. Taylor County, 37-6

Eastside def. Chiefland, 15-13

