Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker.

Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala.

After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and told the son to get out of the vehicle.

The suspect then got in and drove off.

Deputies later found the abandoned vehicle on the side of the road.

