Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure

recurring recording of 5pm newscasts
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St.

The state has been notified about the sinkhole.

