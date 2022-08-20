Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St.

The state has been notified about the sinkhole.

