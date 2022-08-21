Countdown To Kickoff: Dixie County Bears

Dixie County lost all four home games in 2021
The Dixie County Bears are hungry to get back to their winning tradition this fall.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In towns like Bronson, Trenton, and Cross City the Friday night lights mean everything.

“I love playing for the small hometown,” said Dixie County senior lineman Javarion Henry. “I like the atmosphere. I like the fans we got, they’re always there to support us.”

For the Dixie County Bears, losing every home game in 2021 was the low point of their 3-6 campaign. It marked the first time in four years the Bears didn’t make the playoffs.

So this season, they’re switching things up in hopes of rekindling success.

“Well we got new coaches and we’re playing a lot of new teams,” said Dixie County junior lineman Gabe Mitchell. “I think we had a strong schedule last year and we still do this year. We’re in one of the hardest regions, but I’m looking forward to this season with new coaches.”

Brock Canaday is the new head coach for Dixie County. This is Canaday’s first head coaching job after spending the past two seasons as Baker County’s defensive coordinator.

“The kids in Baker County are very similar to the kids in Cross City,” said Dixie County Head Coach Brock Canaday. “

The Bears biggest challenge heading into the fall...replacing the loss of 11 seniors.They believe in physical football and hard work and that’s the kind of kid I like to coach and gel with. So, when the opportunity came up, I couldn’t turn it down.”

“Good thing is we have a lot of underclassmen starting,” said Canaday. So, we can all grow together. Then we have some upperclassmen really taking charge to lead those young guys, so I’m excited to see where that team chemistry gets us in the season.”

The other big hurdle for Dixie County to clear...cleaning up the self-inflicted wounds.

“Going back and looking at their films from last year, penalties really put them in bad places at times,” said Canaday. “So, that’s the number one focus now is mental sharpness.”

The Bears hope to maul the competition this fall and give the home crowd something to cheer about.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Terrell Bradley was mauled after fleeing a traffic stop on July 10th
Gainesville Police K-9 removed from service after recent stop

Latest News

Captains of the Chiefland Indians walk out to midfield before kickoff.
Countdown To Kickoff: Chiefland Indians
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Former Gator Keyontae Johnson transfers to Kansas State
Players for the Buchholz Bobcats stand on the sideline during their Kickoff Classic against...
High School Football: Kickoff Classics
UF practice facility, Wed.
Gator defensive line looks to sharpen up in fall camp