Countdown To Kickoff: Dixie County Bears

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In towns like Bronson, Trenton, and Cross City the Friday night lights mean everything.

“I love playing for the small hometown,” said Dixie County senior lineman Javarion Henry. “I like the atmosphere. I like the fans we got, they’re always there to support us.”

For the Dixie County Bears, losing every home game in 2021 was the low point of their 3-6 campaign. It marked the first time in four years the Bears didn’t make the playoffs.

So this season, they’re switching things up in hopes of rekindling success.

“Well we got new coaches and we’re playing a lot of new teams,” said Dixie County junior lineman Gabe Mitchell. “I think we had a strong schedule last year and we still do this year. We’re in one of the hardest regions, but I’m looking forward to this season with new coaches.”

Brock Canaday is the new head coach for Dixie County. This is Canaday’s first head coaching job after spending the past two seasons as Baker County’s defensive coordinator.

“The kids in Baker County are very similar to the kids in Cross City,” said Dixie County Head Coach Brock Canaday. “

The Bears biggest challenge heading into the fall...replacing the loss of 11 seniors.They believe in physical football and hard work and that’s the kind of kid I like to coach and gel with. So, when the opportunity came up, I couldn’t turn it down.”

“Good thing is we have a lot of underclassmen starting,” said Canaday. So, we can all grow together. Then we have some upperclassmen really taking charge to lead those young guys, so I’m excited to see where that team chemistry gets us in the season.”

The other big hurdle for Dixie County to clear...cleaning up the self-inflicted wounds.

“Going back and looking at their films from last year, penalties really put them in bad places at times,” said Canaday. “So, that’s the number one focus now is mental sharpness.”

The Bears hope to maul the competition this fall and give the home crowd something to cheer about.

